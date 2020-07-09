Nick Cordero fans request a Broadway theater be named in his honor

A new petition to name a Broadway theater in honor of the late artist Nick Cordero has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures.

The campaign, launched Tuesday by Robert Neary, proposes to rename the Longacre Theater in New York City to Cordero, who died Sunday at age 41 after a long and highly publicized battle with COVID-19. Cordero presented his last Broadway performance at the Longacre as the crime boss Sonny in “A Bronx Tale.”

“With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect keepsake for him and his family’s legacy, to ensure his name is always lit up in the Broadway Community,” the petition description reads. .

Since Cordero’s death, which has devastated the Broadway community, moving tributes have come from fans, friends and family. Chazz Palminteri, who wrote “A Bronx Tale” for the stage and played Cordero’s on-screen counterpart in the 1993 film, shared the request on Tuesday, tweeting, “This cause is close to my heart, please sign.”

Palminteri also encouraged her followers to “open their hearts and give” to a GoFundMe page that has raised over $ 1 million for Cordero’s wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots and her 1-year-old son, Elvis.

“We lost one of the greats today,” Palminteri wrote on Instagram on Monday. “My friend Nick Cordero passed away. Let’s pray for him, Amanda and Elvis. RIP my friend. “

Cordero’s “Bullets Over Broadway” co-star Zach Braff also greeted his friend Tuesday on his podcast, “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” along with “Scrubs” alumnus Donald Faison. In the episode, Braff recalled Cordero’s last days when his health “deteriorated” and his lungs resembled “Swiss cheese.”

Due to the pandemic, she regretted not being able to comfort Kloots while crying, despite the fact that she and Elvis stayed at their guesthouse while Cordero was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“There are so many people who love Amanda and Elvis, and we will all do our part to help give this child an extraordinary life,” said Braff. “The last thing Nick sent me before he was knocked unconscious was … ‘Please take care of Amanda and Elvis,’ and I promise I will for the rest of my life, and I want to make him proud.”

On Wednesday, Kloots shared the latest cover of People magazine, which features Cordero, and reflected on the love he received from “the people of the world” who “have sustained and supported us every day.”

“When I look back on these past three months and how hard we all fight, especially Nick, I am amazed at my husband,” she wrote on Instagram. “He always said he thought people were scared or intimidated by him at first because he was 6’5″, but Nick was everyone’s friend! He looked you in the eye, made you feel important, it was one more step to be there By others.”

