NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 For Various Posts at nrhmorissa.gov.in:

National Health Mission Odisha is releasing new NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 through their official portal nrhmorissa.gov.in. The official notification is available at the official site and is offering around 31 vacancies for numerous posts.

Assistant Program Manager (Urban Health)

Public Health Manager (Urban Health)

Management Consultant (Blood Cell) No. of Vacancies 31 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Odisha Pay Scale District Leprosy Consultant: 28,080/- Rupees

Assistant Program Manager: 28,300/- Rupees

Public Health Manager: 18,900/- Rupees

Management Consultant: 44,000/- Rupees Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website nrhmorissa.gov.in

NHM Odisha Recruitment Notification 2020:

Under the National Health Mission, the Odisha Government is providing such excellent service to citizens and also providing opportunities to make a career. Here NHM is releasing vacancies for Assistant Program Manager, Public Health Manager, Management Consultant, and many more posts.

For the notification, we are offering essential qualification criteria for each of the vacancies. Interested candidates should read all these details, and after that, they may apply for their relevant posts. To get more information, visit the official NHM portal nrhmorissa.gov.in and get details from the official site.

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 Details:

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies District Leprosy Consultant (NLEP) 06 Assistant Program Manager (Urban Health) 08 Public Health Manager (Urban Health) 16 Management Consultant (Blood Cell) 01 Total No. of Vacancies 31 Posts

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 32 to 40 years to apply for the NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020. Also, there is age relaxation applicable for Reserved Category candidates. Such categories include SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen etc.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have their Bachelor Degree in

Ayurvedic and Surgery (BAMS)/

Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)/

Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

From a government recognized institute or university.

Along with that candidates also should have five years qualification in

Public Health Programme /

Epidemiology / Post Graduate Degree in Social Science/ Social Work / Public Health / Management from a recognized University/ Institution.

For more details refer to the official notification and get further details.

Selection Procedures:

The NHM officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, Medical Fitness Group Discussion, etc. Candidates need to attend each of these procedures.

As each procedure is over, the department shall declare the Merit List. Candidates whose names are available on the list are qualified for the next round. At last, the final Merit List contains shortlisted candidates’ names.

And those applicants who performed better shall receive their job allotment letters. Now, to know more about each of these selection procedures, everyone should refer to the official notification nrhmorissa.gov.in. It has details regarding all these procedures.

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will then become employees under NHM Odisha and will receive their salary as per the relevant pay scale. As per each post, candidates will get their wages with particular Grade Pay added to their monthly income.

Several posts’ pay scale details are:

Important Dates:

Address:

Mission Directorate (NHM),

Annex Building of SIH&FW,

Nayapalli, Unit-8,

Bhubaneswar-751012,

District-Khordha (Odisha)

Steps To Apply for NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020:

First of all, visit the NHM official portal, e., nrhmorissa.gov.in Go to the “Vacancies” section. Click on the “Apply Online” link. A new link will open. Search for your desired posts, click on the Download link. It will download the official notification. Read all the instructions from it. After reading it, go to the Apply Online Link. Now, start applying online. Enter all the required details. Complete various application procedures. Get all the procedures, before the last date.

Official Site: www.nrhmorissa.gov.in