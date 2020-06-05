NFSA Gujarat Ration Card: Check Status and Application Procedure

With the help of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Gujarat Government has decided to give 1000 INR each who has an NFSA Ration card. Gujarat Government has launched an official website to give benefits to the Ration Card.

Official website of Food and Civil Supplies: https://dcs-dof.gujarat.gov.in/

This website is a new way to get Digital Ration Card Services. Through this website, you can do all Ration Card activities online. Now Ration Card Application form is also available online.

Due to Coronavirus pandemic Government of Gujarat has decided to give 1000 INR from the Gujarat Food Supply department. Applicants who have applied for this Relaxation Amount though this website or if somebody has applied offline they can check the status of this helpful money. Though Directors of Food and Supplies Portal you can check the status of 1000 INR.

On that note, we have chosen informative content about NFSA Gujarat Ration Card benefits. This will give you a guide and procedure of online application, and status checking. Here is the list of Contents.

What is NFSA Ration Card Beneficiaries List? How to check your name in the Gujarat Ration Card Beneficiary List? How to Apply Offline for New Ration Card? Eligibility Criteria for NFSA Ration Card Required documents to Apply for NFSA Ration Card

Let’s see one by one content and get as much as information about NFSA Ration Card and its beneficiaries.

What is NFSA Ration Card Beneficiaries List?

Government of Gujarat and Food and Civil Supplies department has created beneficiaries list and they have released beneficiaries list on the web portal. Also, though this portal applicant can registration for New NFSA Ration Card. We have created a guide of the procedure to get New Ration Card Online and Offline.

In List of Beneficiaries, you can check the status of the 1000 INR Help during COVID-19. Government of Gujarat and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani has announced this scheme for those who are situated below the poverty line.

In the Lockdown situation, the Government of Gujarat has distributed free food and grains to poor people. Ration Card and Non-NFSA Ration Cardholder directly get their relaxation supplement. Government servants and volunteers have created a system that every BPL Card Holder gets their Part via Home Delivery.

How to check your name in the Gujarat Ration Card Beneficiary List?

Gujarat Government has released the Beneficiaries List, and who are in this list they can get benefits of the Government Help. We have created a procedure guide for you to check your name in Ration Card Beneficiary List.

Step – 1

Firstly, who want to check their name in List, they have to visit the official website of Food and Civil Supplies.

Official website: https://ipds.gujarat.gov.in/Register/frm_RationCardAbstract.aspx

Click on this link and it will redirect you to name-check page of the website.

Step – 2

When you see the new page, Applicants have to select Year and Month. Next, you have to enter the Captcha Code that you can see in the image.

Step – 3

Next, you have to click on the “GO” button.

Step – 4

When you click on the GO button, after a few seconds a new page will be open.

On that displayed page you can see Region Wise Beneficiaries list and Number of Ration Card that is approved. Category wise these lists you can see there.

Step – 5

Who wants to check their name they have to select Region, Village, and Ration Card Name. You have to select it one by one.

Step – 6

In the last step, you will get the ration cards. From that given link you have to select your name and download Ration Card.

How to Apply Offline for New Ration Card?

Step – 1

If you want to apply for a New Ration card, then you have to visit your nearest Meeseva Center and Revenue Department.

Step – 2

You have to ask there for New Gujarat Digital Ration Card Application Form.

Step – 3

Next, you have to fill complete details that are required in the Application form, and then you have to attach compulsory documents.

Step – 4

Submit the Application form with appropriate documents, and pay Application Fees.

Step – 5

Then you will get the Application Number, and though these numbers you can check your New Ration Card Status.

Eligibility Criteria for NFSA Ration Card

To get the new ration card, Applicants on Ration Card must be a citizen of Gujarat

Applicants do not have any Central and State Government Ration Card

The newly married couple also applied for the NFSA Ration Card

Applicants must have Caste Certificate that is issued by MRO of Gujarat

Required documents to Apply for NFSA Ration Card

Below listed documents, you have to attach while the new application of Ration Card.