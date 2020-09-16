NFL in Mexico: Arizona is the first team confirmed

We have the name of the first team of the National Football League who will play in Mexican territory this year: Arizona Cardinals.

La NFL on February 28 confirmed the Arizona team at home for the fifth regular season game to be played at the Azteca Stadium.

“We are incredibly excited to return to Estadio Azteca, where we had such a positive experience in 2005,” Cardinals president Michael Bidwillm said in a statement. “The Cardinals very much appreciate the support we receive from the fans in Mexico and look forward to a tremendous experience this time,” he added.

For having been the headquarters of Super Bowl LVII, Arizona was due to play an international game by 2023. So this match is on its 2020 schedule. For now, the opponent, date and time of the match are unknown.

The Cardinals’ local rivals in 2020 are the Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Redskins and Eagles, so one of them should be the opponent.

The last time Arizona played in Mexico, it beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-14, in front of 103,467 people, in 2005. It was the first NFL regular-season game to be played outside of the United States.