Next coronavirus check: How much money could you receive?

Will you receive more money with the new check? Will you end up receiving less than expected? Will you be eligible for a second payment? These are some of the questions that the Senate will have to resolve once the details of the next economic rescue package.

“I actually support larger numbers than the Democrats,” President Donald Trump said last week, referring to the sum of up to $ 1,200 per person that the House of Representatives – led by Democrats – proposed in May. But there are also other proposals, and not all are so optimistic.

The conversation around a second check, along with the claims of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, provide some hope about sending a new payment. Now we just need to know when could they be shipped, who would qualify to receive the money and how big the check could be.

This is all we know about the Senate economic stimulus bill and how much of the $ 1,200 per adult you could receive based on your salary, marital status, and more. We explain all the details below.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for the money from the first check you can track it through the IRS website, we tell you what some of the reasons why you still don’t receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

How much money could you receive on the second check?

These are some proposed amounts that are being discussed in Washington:

Instead of sending a check, a business tax exemption is proposed as a method of getting people back to work.

A new check for $ 1,200. Proposal that is part of the bill, called the HEROES Law, approved by the Chamber in May.

More than US $ 1,200, proposal made on July 1 by Trump.

Remember that the amount you receive will depend on your current situation. For example, even if the proposal becomes law, there will be some eligibility restrictions based on how much you earn annually, your age, number of dependents, citizenship, and immigration status.

A summary of the current situation

Read on for specific measures and dollar amounts. This overview will help you understand different scenarios.

The White House: Trump has made it clear that he wants to provide more than a new check of up to $ 1,200. For example, in June he referred to sending a new check as “very good” and said it would be “very generous”.

The Senate: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could postpone the start of the Senate recess scheduled for August 7, just as he did in 2018, to gain more time and reach a final agreement on the next economic rescue package. Using the Senate deadline, we can calculate when is the IRS able to send the first checks.

The House of Representatives: The House of Representatives has already acted by passing the bill, the HEROES Act (PDF), in May. If accepted in its entirety, this proposal would authorize the sending of a second round of checks, as well as other general measures. However, it faces strong opposition from the Senate and the president.

How could sending a second check benefit the economy?



As some states are reinstating containment measures as the Coronavirus cases in the country soar in 45 states and financial supports like $ 600 a week for unemployment ends, more people question the arrival of a second check.

“A recovery [económica] Completeness is unlikely until people are sure it is safe to re-engage in a wide range of activities, “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said June 30.

“The way forward will also depend on political actions taken at all levels of government to provide aid and support recovery. [económica] for as long as it takes, “Powell added.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that jobless claims exceeded one million (PDF) for the first time during the week ending June 27, making more than 1 million workers in the United States for 15 consecutive weeks they filed new claims.

Not only is the United States experiencing a recession. According to the World Bank, we are in the deepest global recession in decades.

The White House view of the second check



The President has repeatedly supported sending a second check. “I want the money that comes to people to be bigger so they can spend it. I want the money to come quickly,” Trump told Fox Business on July 1.

Trump and his economic advisers seek to boost the American economy with incentives for workers to find a new job or return to their past jobs. The White House is also considering tax breaks for those going on vacation in the United States in order to promote spending, the Wall Street Journal. Japan has taken a similar approach to promote domestic travel.

White House adviser Peter Navarro tweeted in June that the president expects the next package to be at least $ 2 trillion. The White House is also considering cutting unemployment insurance payments to $ 250 or $ 300 a week during the second half of the year, as Republicans believe this will encourage people to look for a job. Currently unemployment payments are US $ 600 per week. However, these payments ended in late July.

The president continues to push for payroll tax cuts, an idea he raised in March. “We will make a payroll tax cut,” Trump said in June, “which will be incredible in terms of what we are doing because we are going to be bigger and better than we ever were.”

What do Republicans propose?

Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, have to set the guidelines for the second check. The conversation has focused on limiting the amount of the second economic package, liability insurance for companies and the idea that this economic stimulus package would be the last.

“I can’t say what the probable amount is right now, but it won’t be $ 3 trillion,” McConnell said June 27. The CARES Law is a package of US $ 2 billion, the same amount that the president mentioned for this next round. The HEROES Law proposes to allocate US $ 3 billion.



What does the HEROES Law Propose?

The House of Representatives – which has a Democratic majority – approved the bill, the HEROES Act, on May 15. The bill –– which has not been approved by the Senate and is not law–– seeks a wide range of benefits for households, tenants and people living in the United States, as well as for non-citizens, as indicated a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee (PDF). However, McConnell has already rejected the bill, as has the White House, saying the House package is “more concerned with delivering ideological and partisan wish lists.”

This is what the HEROES Law proposes:

Individuals: Every eligible person would receive up to $ 1,200 if their adjusted gross income, or AGI, on their 2019 or 2018 federal income tax return was less than $ 75,000, the figure gradually decreases as the AGI increases.

Every eligible person would receive up to $ 1,200 if their adjusted gross income, or AGI, on their 2019 or 2018 federal income tax return was less than $ 75,000, the figure gradually decreases as the AGI increases. Children and dependents : Every dependent would qualify for a payment of US $ 1,200, unlike the last check where US $ 500 was awarded for up to a maximum of three children. This payment will apply to college students and children over the age of 17, disabled relatives, and parents of a taxpayer.

: Every dependent would qualify for a payment of US $ 1,200, unlike the last check where US $ 500 was awarded for up to a maximum of three children. This payment will apply to college students and children over the age of 17, disabled relatives, and parents of a taxpayer. Families : Households would qualify for a maximum total payment of $ 6,000, limited to five family members (up to $ 1,200 each).

: Households would qualify for a maximum total payment of $ 6,000, limited to five family members (up to $ 1,200 each). Non-US citizens : Non-citizens who file tax returns, pay taxes, and comply with federal tax law using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a Social Security number would qualify to receive a payment.

: Non-citizens who file tax returns, pay taxes, and comply with federal tax law using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a Social Security number would qualify to receive a payment. Unemployment benefits: The bill would carry over current improved unemployment insurance of $ 600 per week, in addition to state unemployment payment through January 2021.

Second check: When will we know more?

The House has made its move and now we hope that the White House and Senate will share their full proposals, which should be debated sometime in August. Here is the timeline as we know it today to know when is a second check to be sent.

While the future of a second package looks promising, the bill still needs to be passed and signed by the president.

If you are still waiting for your money, you can track your check through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still do not receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when it is that your check will arrive.

