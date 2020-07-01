News of Android 11 and rumors of EMUI 11 and iOS 14

This week we finally got to know the public version of the beta of Android 11, after Google definitively canceled the launch event of its operating system; several manufacturers began to announce the cell phones that will join this test version.



Android 11 is here and what we know about EMUI 11

Currently you can only download the public beta on mobile Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4. However, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have already expressed that some of their devices will join the beta in the coming weeks.

Among the most important news we have new experiences in bubble conversations and even a special space for notifications. Android 11 has also improved privacy because it now allows you to grant a single permission for applications that request it.

On the other hand, you should know that this week the rumors of EMUI 11 They started strong and we have even been able to know a list of cell phones that would receive it.

Huawei continues to work with Android, and although it does not have the Google apps, EMUI 11 is expected to have improvements, additional in night mode, a better interface with 3D effect and the possibility of executing more gestures to quickly access some functions.

And since Apple is not going to be left behind in news, this month we expect iOS 14 at the confirmed WWDC 2020 eventWe will take you live on June 22. One of the most anticipated things about this operating system is multitasking and the possibility of having a split screen, something that Android certainly has for years.

Silicon Valley and its contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement

Tim Cook announced this week a donation of US $ 100 million the Apple Racial Fairness and Justice Initiative, which promotes racial fairness with a focus on education, economic fairness, and criminal justice.

Cook’s letter joins the reactions of other technology giants, such as YouTube, a company that will create a $ 100 million fund to amplify the content of black creators on the platform, and that Google will allocate $ 12 million to causes related to promotion. of racial equity.

For their part, companies such as IBM, Amazon and Microsoft has suspended police access to its facial recognition tools. These actions follow the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests across the United States and in various parts of the world, which demand respect for the black community and more severe charges against police using extreme force.

New Twitter Features

Now I want to make a quick note because Twitter this week released a new feature that will tell you that it would be a good idea to read an article before doing a retuit. On the other hand, we are awaiting evidence of emoji reactions to tweets that the company has already begun to test in the best style of Facebook.

New cinema releases on digital platforms

One more week we talk about cinema. The cinema that we are going to be able to see at home. And there are three interesting director premieres this June 12.

On Netflix, you can watch Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee and starring Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman – actor Black Panther.

In Disney Plus, Artemis Fowl, a Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of a novel saga about a boy who discovers the world of fairies and has a somewhat interesting background. It won’t quench your thirst for a new Harry Potter movie franchise but it can entertain you.

In video on demand premieres The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, starring Pete Davidson, of Saturday Night Live, and Marisa Tomei. It promises to be another cute and sometimes politically incorrect Apatow comedy.

We are very aware of the Apple event on June 22, which will bring you all the details. You can check Apple gossip to know what we expect from that event.