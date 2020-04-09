New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Skeptical Of Broadway’s June 7 Return: “I Wouldn’t Use What Broadway Thinks As A Barometer Of Anything”

UPDATED with video New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed skepticism about Broadway’s just-announced June 7 reopening date. “I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of something except they’re within the public well being enterprise and have seen higher numbers and fashions,” Cuomo stated at his day by day COVID-19 briefing.

Requested by a reporter if he thought Broadway’s June 7 focused reopening might function a “rule of thumb” for different mass gatherings in New York, Cuomo provided and fast and flat “No.”

Empty ticket workplace for Broadway exhibits in Occasions Sq.

Ron Adar/SOPA Photos/Shutterstock



“No, I wouldn’t use what they suppose. I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of something except they’re within the public well being enterprise and have seen higher numbers and fashions.” Persevering with on about projections and mannequin usually, Cuomo stated, “I feel all of those projections mainly turned out to be mistaken. This can be a very onerous factor to mannequin since you’re modeling public conduct and what folks will do.”

Associated Story Broadway To Stay Closed By June 7, Probably Ending 2019-2020 Season Early

Cuomo stated that choices about reopening New York’s companies will rely fully on COVID-19 an infection charges and safety of the susceptible, adopted by determinations of how, precisely, town reopens.

“It’s not nearly Broadway theaters,” Cuomo stated., “Earlier than you go to Broadway theaters folks will say ‘When can I’m going again to work? When can I’m going again to high school? When are different important service going to reopen? Earlier than they go to a play, there’s going to be a number of different questions that they’re going to ask.”

Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



Cuomo stated the reply to questions on reopening will “be a operate of numbers” – an infection charges low sufficient to be thought-about protected – on a regional, fairly than citywide, foundation.

Earlier right now, The Broadway League, after consulting with theatrical unions, prolonged Broadway’s beforehand introduced four-week shutdown by almost two months, from April 13 by way of June 7. Broadway insiders say that date is, primarily, a brief goal, with extra shutdown extensions doable, even possible, all through the summer time.

Watch the video of Cuomo’s press briefing above; the Broadway feedback start on the 45:45 mark.