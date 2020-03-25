NEWS

New York court passes temporary ban on Telegram to issue GRAM tokens

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

In accordance to a preliminary ruling, a court throughout the southern district of New York agreed with the SEC’s argument that Telegram provided unregistered securities and ordered the company to refrain from the deliberate token sale.

Opinion and order by ForkLog on Scribd

Up to date

Subscribe to ForkLog data on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the whole data feed, ForkLog – a really highly effective data and polls.

Found a mistake throughout the textual content material? Highlight it and press CTRL + ENTER

subscribe to data Forklog

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.