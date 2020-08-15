New viral video: Once again, calm saves some young women from a bear

In a park in the city of Monterrey, in northern Mexico, a bear encountered a group of hikers and the video has become a viral phenomenon. The video began to circulate in Mexico on July 18, but this July 20 has been taken up by various US media, such as CBS, and has exploded on social networks.

In the video a small bear is seen who meets three women who were walking in the park. The young women stop and remain calm, but the animal seems to be especially curious about one of them, it stands on two legs and is taller than it, touches it with one of its claws, seems to smell its neck and even, later, tries bite his leg.

The young woman, like the two companions, maintains a great calm, and the voice of a couple of people in the video is heard trying to reassure her.

According to various Mexican media, the meeting between the young women and the bear occurred on one of the dirt roads of the Chipinque Ecological Park, in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, which is part of the Cumbres de Monterrey National Park.

“This type of events and bear sightings are frequent even in residential areas, particularly in the dry season, because according to experts the plantigrades come down from the mountains where they have their habitat to look for water or food,” explains El Informador .mx.

The Mexican website also points out that the authorities, due to the regular presence of these animals, have explained to visitors how they should act: “Keep calm, never stand between a calf and its mother, do not approach or feed them, take cover and watch him, avoid photographing him or taking selfies. “

Despite the express request of the authorities, an alleged selfie of the hiker with the bear has circulated on social networks:

There is also a video in which it seems that the selfie is taken:

And of course, the memes and jokes were not lacking:

The case is similar to what happened in Italy on May 26, when a video recorded in Trentino, Italy, starring a boy and a large brown bear, went viral.

In the images you can see how the little one, following his father’s instructions, descends from a mountain without haste and without making noise. The animal comes to stand on two legs, apparently to get a better view, but then loses interest.

According to the newspaper La voce del Trentino, the Caliari family was taking a Sunday walk in Malga Nuova, in the municipality of Sporminore, at 2,000 meters above sea level. Alessandro’s father was recording the images of the walk when he noticed the animal. Then he began to rotate instructions, asking the boy to keep walking slowly so as not to scare the bear.

At the time of writing this note, the video posted on Twitter and that you can see below, exceeds 400,000 views and 1,600 likes.

Such was the impact of the recording, that the conservation organization World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), referred to it as an example of coexistence with bears, especially in an area where these animals have been seen frequently.

In a statement, published in La voce del Trentino, WWF says: “This is why WWF has been working for years to help increase awareness and acceptance of the bear by local communities. In the last two years in In the Trentino area, three electrifiers have been donated for the installation of electrified fences, useful to protect the cattle from the incursions of bears (without damaging the plantigrade) “.

In fact, to promote coexistence with bears, according to the WWF, the European Commission decided to finance the “ARCPROM” project within the LIFE program, which involves Greece (where a significant population of these animals survives) and Italy. In addition, tablecloths are being distributed, for a picnic, with detailed information on what to do if you find a bear.

The presence of bears in Italy is so frequent that one day after the video of Alessandro and his family went viral, in the town of San Lorenzo in Banale (province of Trento, Trentino region), two farmers recorded a video , with another of these animals as the protagonist.

“The bear looked at them a little perplexed, but not at all scared after being a tightrope walker on the retaining wall. The meeting lasted a few minutes, and in the end it was the bear who chose to leave, returning to the orchard to look for something to put under his teeth “, sums up the text of La voce de Trentino.