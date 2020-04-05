NEWS

New ‘Tiger King’ Episode On The Way, Jeff Lowe Reveals

April 5, 2020
2 Min Read

For viewers who didn’t get sufficient of the massively common Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity, there’s apparently a brand new episode on the way in which.

Zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe, one of many personalities on the present, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter Saturday by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is a fan of the docuseries and talked about it on his spouse Kourtney Turner’s podcast “Holding Kourt.”

In response, Lowe mentioned there’s extra Tiger King coming.

“Netflix is including yet another episode. It is going to be on subsequent week. We’re filming right here tomorrow,” Lowe mentioned within the video.

Netflix didn’t instantly reply to Deadline’s request for remark.

Tiger King started streaming on March 20. The true crime docuseries facilities on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Unique,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo proprietor who’s serving a 22-year jail sentence for his function in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival and fellow large cat proprietor Carole Baskin.

