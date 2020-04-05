NEWS

New Tiger King Episode Coming To Netflix Next Week, Says Jeff Lowe

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
4 Min Read

Jeff Lowe, one of many now-infamous shady characters from Netflix’s hit docu-series, Tiger King, says there shall be a model new episode added to the present subsequent week. The sequence has held a stranglehold over pop-culture since its debut in late March and has grow to be so immensely standard {that a} scripted adaptation has been placed on the quick observe with Kate McKinnon connected to supply and star as Carole Baskin. The position of the titular Tiger King, however, has not but been solid, although Joe Unique himself has a couple of concepts on who ought to play him.

One of the crucial universally reviled characters on the present was millionaire con-man Jeff Lowe, whose cash helped bail Joe Unique out of economic wreck when his authorized warfare with Carole Baskin proved too expensive. Lowe used his place as the cash man to borrow tigers from the zoo for reputation stunts in Las Vegas and later ended up taking on the zoo solely. He and his spouse Lauren are clearly having fun with the eye that comes with the present, regardless of apparently wanting no a part of a second season, and are capitalizing on it within the type of Cameo movies the place they’re paid to ship brief messages to followers.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying
Click on the button beneath to start out this text in fast view.

Associated: Tiger King: What Occurred To Jeff Lowe (and Joe Unique’s Zoo)

In a kind of movies, posted to Twitter by LA Dodger Justin Turner, Jeff and Lauren revealed that they’d be filming their portion of a brand new episode “tomorrow” that shall be streaming on Netflix as quickly as subsequent week. Try the video beneath:

Tiger King left many viewers questioning what occurred subsequent, with so many plot threads nonetheless unfinished, that it’ll come as a really welcome shock the streamer is returning to the properly so quickly. The ultimate episode concludes with Joe Unique’s responsible verdict however implies that the authorized troubles for a lot of others, resembling Jeff Lowe and would-be hitman Allen Glover, are solely starting. If this additional episode is certainly occurring, it appears probably particular consideration shall be paid to these lingering questions.

After all, Jeff Lowe is hardly a dependable supply – given every little thing he does in Tiger King – so it is value taking this “reveal” with a grain of salt. It is smart that Netflix would wish to proceed dominating the dialog on-line, and extra episodes are a sure-fire approach to try this, however this type of follow-up can be unprecedented. Netflix has by no means given this remedy to any of its different hyper-popular true-crime tales, so it is powerful to consider they are going to be doing so for Tiger King based mostly solely on the phrase of Jeff Lowe.

Next: Tiger King: What Netflix’s Documentary Leaves Out About The True Story

Supply: Justin Turner by way of Twitter

Wrestlemania 36 With out An Viewers Is A Surreal Mess In keeping with Followers

About The Creator

Brian Frosti is a part of the information and record writing groups at Display screen Rant as of January 2020 and is a contributor for CBR and TheGamer as of February. In 2019 he graduated from LIU – Brooklyn with an MFA in Writing and Producing Tv and earlier than becoming a member of the SR crew he labored everywhere in the movie and tv business as every little thing from a PA to a casting assistant. He has beforehand written critiques and articles for Uloop and his personal weblog Motion pictures On Trial. Along with his freelance work, he’s a screenwriter perpetually engaged on his subsequent draft or venture and can at all times discover (learn: waste) time to speak about his favourite popular culture matters like The Witcher, Psych, Mass Impact, and why the Oscars are horrible. You may comply with Brian on Twitter @brianfrosti.

Extra About Brian Frosti

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.