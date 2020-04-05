New Tiger King Episode Coming To Netflix Next Week, Says Jeff Lowe

Jeff Lowe, one of many now-infamous shady characters from Netflix’s hit docu-series, Tiger King, says there shall be a model new episode added to the present subsequent week. The sequence has held a stranglehold over pop-culture since its debut in late March and has grow to be so immensely standard {that a} scripted adaptation has been placed on the quick observe with Kate McKinnon connected to supply and star as Carole Baskin. The position of the titular Tiger King, however, has not but been solid, although Joe Unique himself has a couple of concepts on who ought to play him.

One of the crucial universally reviled characters on the present was millionaire con-man Jeff Lowe, whose cash helped bail Joe Unique out of economic wreck when his authorized warfare with Carole Baskin proved too expensive. Lowe used his place as the cash man to borrow tigers from the zoo for reputation stunts in Las Vegas and later ended up taking on the zoo solely. He and his spouse Lauren are clearly having fun with the eye that comes with the present, regardless of apparently wanting no a part of a second season, and are capitalizing on it within the type of Cameo movies the place they’re paid to ship brief messages to followers.

In a kind of movies, posted to Twitter by LA Dodger Justin Turner, Jeff and Lauren revealed that they’d be filming their portion of a brand new episode “tomorrow” that shall be streaming on Netflix as quickly as subsequent week. Try the video beneath:

Tiger King left many viewers questioning what occurred subsequent, with so many plot threads nonetheless unfinished, that it’ll come as a really welcome shock the streamer is returning to the properly so quickly. The ultimate episode concludes with Joe Unique’s responsible verdict however implies that the authorized troubles for a lot of others, resembling Jeff Lowe and would-be hitman Allen Glover, are solely starting. If this additional episode is certainly occurring, it appears probably particular consideration shall be paid to these lingering questions.

After all, Jeff Lowe is hardly a dependable supply – given every little thing he does in Tiger King – so it is value taking this “reveal” with a grain of salt. It is smart that Netflix would wish to proceed dominating the dialog on-line, and extra episodes are a sure-fire approach to try this, however this type of follow-up can be unprecedented. Netflix has by no means given this remedy to any of its different hyper-popular true-crime tales, so it is powerful to consider they are going to be doing so for Tiger King based mostly solely on the phrase of Jeff Lowe.

