New ‘SNL’ cast member Shane Gillis offers to apologize for racial slur

New “Saturday Night Keep” cast member Shane Gillis has provided to apologize to anyone offended by his use of an Asian slur all through an earlier comedy set.

Gillis, whose hiring was launched this week alongside Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, bought right here beneath hearth Thursday after a resurfaced video posted to a YouTube channel referred to as “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” confirmed him using the slur.

“Chinatown’s f—ing nuts,” Gillis talked about to comedian Matt McCusker in a bit of the longer YouTube video, which has since been deleted. “Let the f—ing c—-s reside there.”

Many referred to as for Gillis to be fired sooner than he even made it on the air at NBC.

The comedian later provided to apologize to anyone who was offended by his use of the slur nevertheless didn’t really say he was sorry for the bit.

“I’m a comic book who pushes boundaries,” he wrote inside the Notes app message. “I sometimes miss. Must you endure my 10 years of comedy, most of it harmful, you’re going to uncover quite a lot of harmful misses. I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s really offended by one thing I’ve talked about.

“My intention isn’t to hurt anyone nevertheless I am trying to be the easiest comedian I is likely to be and sometimes that requires risks.”

