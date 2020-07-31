New Simpsons Short Debuts at Disney Plus on April 10

Fox Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios



The new short of The Simpsons, seen in theaters with the movie Onward, can be enjoyed from April 10 in , announced the platform itself streaming via Twitter.

The animated short is titled Playdate with Destiny And, according to her synopsis, the movie “begins on a day that seemed like an ordinary day in the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces danger on the playground, a heroic baby rescues her and steals her heart. After a happy first play date, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby boyfriend again, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way? “

The producers of the animated series, including its creator, Matt Groening, also explained on Twitter their interest that Playdate with Destiny be seen by the public at Disney Plus. The animated short was released on March 6 along with Onward in theaters in the United States, but the closing of theaters – due to preventive measures against COVID-19 – prevented many viewers from seeing it.

In an unusual measure, Onward debuted on Disney Plus on April 3 (just one month after its theatrical debut) and now it’s up to Playdate with Destiny.

At Disney Plus they are available to be seen at streaming the 30 seasons of The Simpsonsas well as the feature film The Simpsons Movie (2007).

In the statement from Disney, it was also reported that another cinematographic short film of the series, titled The Longest Daycare, nominated for an Oscar for best animated short in 2013, will arrive at Disney Plus in late April (still without a specific date).

Writing note: This note was updated on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 12:21 pm Eastern Time (9:21 am PT) to add the synopsis.

