New Season of ‘Billions’ Opens With Bitcoin Mining Bust

Showtime launched the primary episode of the fifth season of monetary drama sequence “Billions,” which opened with a Bitcoin mining bust.

The brand new season, primarily based on the life of the previous New York District legal professional Preet Bharara, started on Might three with a plot revolving round a gaggle of cryptocurrency miners working an unlawful Bitcoin (BTC) farm.

Earlier seasons talked concerning the world of the inventory markets and authorized disputes with hedge fund managers on Wall Avenue. Crypto fans might discover the brand new episode extra acquainted

Bitcoin’s intrinsic worth dialogue

Chuck Rhoades, the legal professional common of New York within the drama sequence, questioned the chief of the unlawful bitcoin mining farm after dismantling the group.

Chuck requested him the next:

“So your multitude of computer systems and servers might resolve some summary math equations ensuing within the mining of Bitcoin? It’s price thousands and thousands proper now, whoopee! But it surely’s backed by what? Nada.”

The miner answered with one other query: “What’s the Greenback backed by since we went off the gold commonplace?”

Crypto neighborhood reactions

The primary episode of the brand new season of Billions was the topic of dialogue among the many crypto neighborhood on social networks. Many shared the video clip of the talked about interrogation scene 1000’s of occasions on social media.

One of those that talked about the episode was Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s CEO, who retweeted the scene on his official Twitter account with the hashtag #Adoption.

The Simpsons additionally referred to the world of cryptos and blockchain know-how in an episode aired in February.