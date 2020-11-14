Diwali – The Festival of Lights is almost here!! There is not even a complete week left before we all are going to celebrate the Diwali festival with tons of excitement as well as happiness.

Everyone has been waiting for a long year to celebrate the festival of Deepavali and now the long wait is over. We all are going to celebrate the Diwali festival on the 14th of November on Saturday.

There are so many people who have surely planned different things to do in order to prepare for the Diwali celebration.

Most people are decorating their houses with colorful lamps, LED lights, and many more things. But one of the most important things that most people believe is mandatory to do on Deepavali, the biggest festival of the year is Rangoli.

Rangoli is a beautiful art of drawing on the floor with the help of different colors or flowers. It will be possible for you to share and show the feeling of happiness as well as excitement through the means of Rangoli.

You must know Rangoli can be able to describe your feeling for the Diwali festival. A large number of people are currently searching for the best Rangoli Design in order to make a beautiful and fascinating Rangoli for each and every day of the Diwali Festival Week.

If you are looking for the newest and latest Rangoli Designs to make on different days such as Dhanteras, Diwali, New Year, and Bhai Duj.

Then you need to know that you are indeed in the right place searching for it. You can find here a wide variety of New Rangoli Designs among which you can find Easy New Rangoli Designs to Hard Rangoli Designs.

You can also find simple but new Rangoli Designs. Make sure to choose the best New and Unique Rangoli Designs for Diwali.