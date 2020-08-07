New Olympic challenge: Swimming with a glass of milk on the head without spilling a drop

Katie Ledecky can boast of having five gold medals Olympic Games and also to be really cool on social media.

This Monday, August 3, the American swimmer shared a video in which he is seen completing a pool (probably 50 meters), flaunting absolute control of his body, since in his head he carries a cup of chocolate milk and does not spill not a drop.

Remember for a moment how many times you have spilled a drink, now think about the exercise of the Olympic champion and you will understand that it is not so simple. You can see the execution below.

The exercise was not really so spontaneous, it is part of “Got Milk?”, An American advertising campaign to promote the consumption of cow’s milk.

“Got milk? It is transformed with new faces and new platforms that take the iconic campaign to a new generation, asking children and adolescents to show what they have, “says a press release, published on August 3.

On YouTube since Monday, August 3, you can see the new image of the campaign with infinite challenges, some carried out by professionals (such as tennis player Sloane Stephens) and others by amateurs.

“From the Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky joining the social network of the moment TikTok, until reimagining the back to school season, Got milk? it will provide unexpected experiences to help children and parents find more fun, nutrition and normalcy in a constantly changing world, “the statement ends.

Ledecky, 23, posted the milk challenge in a story on her Instagram account and said of the ride: “I was supporting my core (abs, back and lower hip), very hard because I can’t move. [la cabeza]”You dare to try it?