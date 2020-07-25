New Motorola Edge: How to buy them in the United States, Mexico and Spain

Sarah Tew



Motorola announces its return to the phone category premium with the Motorola Edge Plus

, which is the most equipped model, and the Motorola Edge it also has a lot to offer.

The Motorola Edge Plus will be available starting May 14 and is priced at $ 999.99. However, the price and launch date of the Motorola Edge is not known, although Motorola indicated that it will go on sale during the summer.

Motorola Edge con Verizon

The new Motorola Edge Plus will be exclusively for sale with Verizon starting May 14 for $ 41.66 per month on a 24-month plan under the device’s payment plan program.

Customers who purchase a new line under Unlimited plans can save up to $ 550 on the new Motorola Edge Plus by redeeming an eligible phone. Plus, people who switch from another carrier to Verizon Unlimited will get a $ 150 gift card. The operator also offers one device per streaming Verizon Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and a free smart connector.

Existing Verizon customers can save up to $ 250 on the purchase of a Motorola Edge Plus by redeeming an eligible phone.

In the United States, the Motorola Edge will be available “later this year,” so its final price and official release date are unknown.

Motorola Edge in Mexico

There is no availability or pricing date for the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus in Mexico yet. However, Motorola indicated that the Edge will arrive “in the coming months” to select countries in Latin America.

Motorola Edge in Spain

The Motorola Edge will be available in Italy in early May and will cost 699 euros. In the following weeks it will reach other European countries, although at the moment there is no exact release date.

Editor’s Note: This is an article in development. We will be updating this note as we have more information on the availability and prices of new Motorola phones in other territories.

