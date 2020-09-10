New leaked images of the Motorola Edge Plus leave little to the imagination

Evan Blass / Evleaks



He Motorola Edge Plus, a phone that will mark the return of Motorola to the high-end, was filtered again in images that reaffirm the aspects of the cell phone.

Evan Blass, a leaker better known on the internet as Evleaks, published on Tuesday, March 17, a series of images of the expected cell phone. There is nothing new in the images that has not been previously filtered, but it serves to reaffirm the design of the phone.

According to the images, the phone will have a waterfall-type design, as phones are called with a screen that bends a bit in outline. In this regard, the influence of Asian phones in the Motorola Edge Plus can be seen a bit. Another confirmed aspect is that of a front camera integrated into the screen, similar to the Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Vision.

The rear camera, which is one that still leaves many doubts about its operation, it seems that it will be with three lenses. One of its lenses, according to what is seen on the back of the cell phone, would be 108 megapixels.

Due to the nature of the leak, which appears to be from press images, the launch would not be that far away.

The Motorola Edge Plus will have, according to previous leaks, a huge 6.67-inch screen with 2,340x, 1080 resolution and a refresh rate (refresh rate) of 90Hz. The Edge Plus will feature a processor in vogue for 2020: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. The processor is the same as the Galaxy S20 and it will surely be used by all the high-end this year. Accompanying the processor, the phone would have up to 12GB of RAM and a second version of 8GB. The battery would be over 5,000mAh.

