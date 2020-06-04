New Jantri Rates In Gujarat 2020 Check Online:

The government authorities of the Gujarat state will allow the residents to check the rates of land in the state. Gujarat government is going to provide people with a facility to have information about the new Jantri rates or land rates online.

So that people residing in the state of Gujarat will be able to check online the rate of any piece of land. As it is an online process, you will be able to get all the information online sitting at your home. The government officials will allow people to get the rates of the land that the government did decide.

The Gujarat government authorities did surely take up an initiative to launch an online web portal. The name of this online web portal is “Garvi” that the government did launch recently. Due to the use of this online web portal, you will be able to get all the essential details about the rates of the land.

Jantri Rates In Gujarat 2020

So that it will be easy for people when selling or purchasing any piece of land. People can check the land rates of any city or village that they need to purchase online with the help of the Garvi portal.

It is surely essential for you to know the rates of the land that you want to purchase. Most people are purchasing the land or plot for agricultural purposes or business purposes. So you can be able to check the land rates of any piece of land with the Garvi online web portal.

In order to check the Jantri Rates for any land or plot in the state of Gujarat, you will have to visit the official web portal. It will be helpful for you to have the land rates at the registry time.

Gujarat Jantri Rates or Land Rates 2020

The revenue department of the Gujarat government surely did launch the Garvi online web portal. This online portal will be so much helpful to the people living in the state of Gujarat. Now, people will not have to struggle much in order to get the land rates information due to the launch of the Garvi online web portal by the government of Gujarat.

It will be easy to obtain information about the Jantri rate and Market value of any land with the help of this portal. You will have all the details related to the price and rates of any piece of land in the state of Gujarat.

Still, there are so many people who do not have the knowledge about how they can check the land rates on the portal. So we are going to provide you each and every essential detail about the Garvi online portal. In this article, we are going to provide you with a step by step information on the process to check the Jantri rates and Market value of any piece of land or plot.

You will just have to go through the article to the bottom and you will know the easy procedure. The Garvi online web portal is for the welfare of the citizens residing in the state of Gujarat.

People can easily have all the information about the land rates of any and every district of the Gujarat state. You will not have to wait in a long queue in order to get the information in front of the government offices. It will so easy and quick to check the land rates now as there is an online web portal namely “Garvi Gujarat Land Rates Portal”. You can surely have all the land rates easily.

District Wise Jantri Rates Gujarat 2020

Gujarat Jantri Rates will be available for the following list of districts for the state of Gujarat. You can be able to check the land rates online with the help of the Garvi portal for the below-given districts.

Ahmedabad

Amreli

Anand

Aravalli

Banaskantha

Bharuch

Bhavnagar

Botad

Chhota Udaipur

Dahod

Dang

Devbhoomi Dwarka

Gandhinagar

Gir Somnath

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Kutch

Kheda

Mahisagar

Mehsana

Morbi

Narmada

Navsari

Panchmahal

Patan

Porbandar

Rajkot

Sabarkantha

Surat

Surendranagar

Tapi

Vadodara

Valsad

Garvi Gujarat – Official Web Portal 2020

In order to check the rates of the land, the government of Gujarat state did launch an online web portal for the welfare of the citizens. The online web portal “Garvi” can provide people with information on the land price and rates.

You can be able to check the essential details online with the use of this online portal. You will just need to have a computer, laptop, or smartphone with an active internet connection to access the online portal.

Procedure To Check New Jantri Rates 2020

If you do not know how you can check the new Jantri rates in the Garvi online web portal. Then you will not have to worry about anything at all as we are going to provide you with every little essential detail. You will just have to follow a simple as well as easy procedure. So, here are the steps that you need to follow properly to check the rates of the land and new Jantri rates.

First of all, visit the official web portal i.e. Garvi Gujarat portal

The official website for the web portal is garvi.gujarat.gov.in or you can Click Here

Then you will have to select the “Jantri” option on the homepage

Again select the “Jantri Rates” option

Enter the District, Taluka, Village, Jantri Type, and Survey Number on the page

After selecting all the essential options, you will have to click on “Show Jantri”

The Jantri Rates will appear on the screen

Also, you can take a print out of the Jantri Rates that appears on the screen

Procedure To Check Land Market Value Gujarat 2020

Let us now see the procedure that you need to follow in order to check the land market value with the online portal. You will just have to follow the steps and you can get the market value of the land online.

First of all, visit the official website i.e. https://garvi.gujarat.gov.in/ or Click Here

Then you will have to select the “Jantri” option on the web page

Also, You will have to select the “Market Value” option

So a page will appear where you will have to enter the appropriate details

Enter the District, Taluka, Village, Urban/Rural, and other details asked on the screen

After entering all the essential details, you will have to click on “Calculate Market Value”

So you can check the market value of the land with following this procedure

We surely hope that this article was helpful to you in providing all the essential details and information.