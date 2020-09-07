New Instagram feature lets you gossip group photos

Instagram



Instagram wants to be the meeting point for people in quarantine by the COVID-19, either to see the publications of your favorite accounts, chat with friends or to get informed and receive the latest information from the most reliable sources.

The digital platform announced on Tuesday, March 24, a series of new functions and measures to make Instagram a place that informs the community and connects physically separated friends. One of the main novelties is Co-Watching, a tool that allows friends to see the same publications through a video chat.

Co-Watching will allow friends to see the same posts and talk about them through a chat. These videos can be started from the video call icon in direct messages, either from an existing thread or by creating a new conversation. During the video call, posts can be viewed by tapping the photo icon in the lower left corner of the video call.

But the news is not only fun, but also informative. Instagram will now show suggestions from verified accounts like UNICEF or the World Health Organization when a person wants to search for information about coronavirus within the Instagram search engine. The social network says that this feature will be active worldwide for the next few weeks.

Instagram, in the countries most affected by COVID-19, is placing an ad at the top of the application that has suggestions to avoid the greatest contagion in those areas. The suggestions are signed by expert healthcare organizations, the ad says. Additionally, the platform is using changes to reduce deliberately shared false information to mislead users, for example by implementing measures against murky information through verified information reviews.

Last but not least, Instagram released a sticker (sticker) called Stay Home or At home, in Spanish, which is collecting the publications of people who share images or videos during the quarantine. Instagram is also activating in more countries the sticker to identify non-profit organizations and make donations.

