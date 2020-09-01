New Ford F-150 arrives with interior redesign and hybrid engine option

The Ford F-150, America’s most popular pickup, already has a 2021 model.

The new F-150 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid engine with optional PowerBoost, capable of towing up to 12,000 pounds and with an estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas.

“Since 1948, our hard-working, hard-working F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer, in a statement distributed by the automaker. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in the United States, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”

Ford



The F-150 comes with 11 different grills to choose from. You can also choose new LED headlights and taillights. Also, Ford says the new F-150 is “the most aerodynamic ever” thanks to its new active grille louvers, a new active air dam that unfolds automatically and a new cabin geometry that works in conjunction with the tailgate to reduce drag and improve gas mileage.

The truck is made of a military grade aluminum alloy body and steel frame. Your iron has workspace and Pro Power Onboard electric charging technology so you don’t have to travel with an external generator.

Ford’s F-series had sales of $ 42 billion in 2019, making it by far the best-selling vehicle in America. For example, electric car maker Tesla, in total, had sales of $ 24.6 billion last year.

Ford has completely redesigned the interior of the F-150 to compete more directly with the luxury versions of others such as Chevrolet’s Silverado, Toyota’s Tundra, GMC’s Sierra Denali or Nissan’s Titan. The XLT and higher versions of the F-150 will offer a 12-inch in-dash display for the SYNC 4 infotainment system. The most basic versions will have an 8-inch touchscreen, and all will offer a rear-view camera. The trucks offer compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its seats fold flat, 180 degrees, and it has a front space between the seats to work.

The truck comes in several versions: XL, XLT, LARIAT, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited. The base version comes with a 3.3-liter V6 petrol engine and has rear-wheel drive, but can be ordered with four-wheel drive.

In terms of driver assistance features, the 2021 F-150 comes with Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist, Automatic Headlight High Beam, Ignition headlight / auto-off and Active Drive Assist, which enables hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of highways divided into all 50 states and Canada, among other assistance and safety features.

Ford said the new F-150 will be available in the fall, but has not yet released its pricing.