New evidence suggests iPhone 12 won’t have a charger

A new report reaffirms information on three aspects of the iPhone 12: accessories, screen type and cellular connectivity.

The reliable outlet The Nikkei reports that the four rumored iPhone 12 models will feature OLED screens, have 5G connectivity, but none will include the mentioned wall charger inside the box.



The Asian media, normally trusted by its sources in the production chain, assures that Apple will not include the two accessories, neither the charger nor the headphones, to reduce costs but also because it knows that many consumers already have one or more of these for the purchase of other products, including those of Apple.

The Nikkei confirms the measurements of the four phones: a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch and one more 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays. All four models, says The Nikkey, will have the upper eyebrow for Face ID.

The Nikkei report does not offer new information, but it is relevant because it is a reliable and well-sourced medium that rarely fails in its predictions. The absence of the charger and headphones is one of the most rumored features of the iPhone 12.

If Apple ends up removing both accessories and leaving only the Lightning cable, it would have the opportunity to improve the design of the boxes of its products, but it would also lead to more savings in materials and distribution, since smaller boxes would allow to distribute more units in fewer trips.

Apple has not commented on the iPhone 12.