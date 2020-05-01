New era of Korean charts – FLO and VIBE caused massive shift in Korean streaming services business

By the years market of streaming services in Korea was altering, and evolving. 2020 is likely to be a 12 months that can be remembered as the start of a brand new era of Korean music charts.

In current months individuals working for firms like Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada had been confirming that the quantity of subscribers has declined. They’ve blamed COVID-19 pandemic and world streaming services that offered lengthy 2-three months free trials which made South Koreans considering rather a lot about paying on a regular basis for one thing that they will get with none cash from the overseas firms.

Employes of main music streaming services by no means revealed the actual, effectively-hidden trigger of these declining numbers. That is apparent, they did not wish to make a free commercial for “new children on the block” – FLO and VIBE, two streaming services that raised to event and have already grown a lot that they’ve secured third and 4th spots available on the market.

Typically we discuss our favourite idol teams charting effectively and competing on a number of charts, however with all this speak we neglect that these charts are additionally competing between themselves and FLO, and VIBE already caused a massive shift in Korean streaming service business.

FLO is a streaming service created by South Korean Telecom. It was created in December 2018 with cooperation with such massive companions as JYP, SM, and BigHit. At first, FLO provided three months free beta model. Since March they’re providing particular reductions for… MelOn customers – which clearly reveals that they are making an attempt to draw the most important quantity of KPOP followers with agenda just like:

“you’ll pay much less for streaming service so you should have extra money for bodily albums, lightsticks, and different merchandise.”

VIBE was created by Naver, the identical firm that a few years earlier than created Naver Music which caused at the least a couple of controversies when it was bugged and failed with correct actualizations that in consequence prevented a number of idol teams from reaching all-kill. With all complaints from followers and trade employees, Instiz determined to kick Naver out of iChart checklist. The identical factor occurred with MNet and for a while followers had been delighted.

VIBE raised quicker than anybody would think about and Naver already suspended customers entry to Naver Music forcing them to alter to the brand new app/platform.

VIBE surpassed each Bugs and Soribada, and it could not be any extra ignored by Instiz. Just some days in the past VIBE was added to iChart, as the latest chart that may have an effect on which artists will succeed to realize “The Golden Grail” of music charts – licensed Good All-Kill.

Now let’s wait and see if these transitions in the streaming services market will “play” effectively for KPOP idols or in the top it’ll convey extra success to artists releasing OST songs.