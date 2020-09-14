New Call of Duty: Warzone game mode comes to Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to Modern Warfare starting March 10. Activision

Activision announced the game mode on Monday, March 9 Call of Duty: Warzone arriving as free content for the game Modern warfare.

Warzone It will be available to all users from March 10 and will be divided into two types of game: the well-known Battle Royale and the new Looting mode. The games in Warzone They will be massive 150 players and will be played in teams of three.

Activision said that Warzone is free for all players, so you don’t even need to have the full game. Warzone will be available for players on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, in addition to being playable on all three platforms and information is synchronized on them.

Warzone’s Battle Royale mode will consist of the same dynamics as those games: 150 players will enter a free-for-all game in which they will have to try to be the last player standing and guard against a gas that invades the map as time progresses . Activision devised a new modality within Battle Royale: the Gulag.

Typically when killed in a Battle Royale match, players can no longer revive. However, in the Battle Royale of Warzone players will have a chance to return to the game. After being eliminated, players will enter the Gulag, an area where players will go head-to-head and the winner will return to the game.

In Loot, players will form teams of three and try to get the most play money in the game. Additionally, there will be five different vehicles in Warzone: ATV, Tactical Truck, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter.