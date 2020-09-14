New Apple Headphones Appear in iOS 14 Beta

9to5Mac



Apple’s next headphones, ones that would be the style over-ear, already appear in iOS 14, a version of the operating system that would be released in the second half of the year.

The 9to5Mac site had access to the icons that show the appearance of these headphones, which have been rumored for several years but, apparently, already approaching their launch. The icons appear in black and white, possibly because the icon will change in appearance by the operating system.

The icons are part of iOS 14, a version that Apple would already be testing but would be announced later this year. Apple normally announces iOS 14 and its main novelties at the WWDC event that is usually held in June, but before the rise of coronavirus the event could be delayed. New versions of iOS are usually released in September.

According to the published icons, these headphones would be elongated, with cushions on the headphones for comfort. The design would not be as oval and round as the Beats ones. According to the 9to5Mac report and previous reports, these headphones are high-end, so they would compete with the Beats Studio and other headphones. premium Similar.

The appearance of the icon of these headphones suggests that Apple already wants to include the reference of the same in iOS 14 because the headphones will be released in the near future and so that both the headphones and iOS can be used together. On previous occasions, prior to a launch, the appearance of icons in iOS betas usually anticipates the arrival of a new product.

Apple would be working on other headphones but not under its brand, but to launch them as a model of Beats, its subsidiary since 2014. The WinFuture site obtained images of the widely rumored Powerbeats4, which would be a hybrid model between the Powerbeats3 and the Powerbeats Pro. The new headphones will have a similar design to the Pro, but will keep the small cable that holds them.

WinFuture also got some specs from the Powerbeats4, specifically on the battery. According to the report, the battery life will be up to 15 hours and it will have fast charging to get enough for 60 minutes of music in five minutes of charging. The headphones will have a Lightning port and will hit the market in black, white and red, the report says.

Apple does not typically disclose information about unannounced products and does not comment on reports. At least Powerbeats4 are expected to hit the market during the first half of the year; the headphones over-ear they would come later, perhaps with iOS 14 and a new iPhone in the fall.

