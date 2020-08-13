New Amazon boxes transform into rockets and carts

Amazon



Amazon sales during coronavirus pandemic have taken off, so the e-commerce giant introduced a new initiative called “less packaging, more smiles” (fewer packages, more smiles) that seeks to reduce the amount of material sent along with purchases and offer instructions to reuse the boxes in fun ways.

Amazon said the initiative is part of its goal of achieving zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040. It includes instructions on how to turn the box into a building, rocket, robot costume, fort, car or windmill to play miniature golf. You can use a QR code on the box to go to this link and read the instructions. The website also gives you information on how to recycle the various components of an Amazon package in different areas of the United States.

The company also said it will use less material to package the products, and therefore the packages will weigh less. Also, look to use boxes of more appropriate sizes for each order.

“Amazon can put more orders in each delivery, which will result in fewer trips, less fuel burned and … reduced environmental impact – which is better for the planet.”

Amazon plans to start using these new packages the week of July 28 and expand their use through the summer.