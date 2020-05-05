Netizens talk about Suzy’s ‘Korean rolled egg omelette’ blanket that she’s been using for the past 8 years

Suzy’s “Korean rolled egg omelette/Gyeran-mari (계란말이)” blanket has gained plenty of consideration after a netizen identified that the idol turned actress has been using it for the past eight years!

An amused netizen made an online group submit detailing Suzy’s bringing her identical beloved blanket on quite a few units all through her performing profession. The lovable blanket noticeably makes appearances throughout filmings that happen throughout winter. Suzy undoubtedly is an lovable egg roll as she wraps herself in her beloved blanket.

The author of the submit additionally included a transcription of a dialog they’d with Suzy concerning the blanket.

It reads as follows:

“Fan: I’ve a extremely ineffective query. I’ve been curious for some time and puzzled if I ought to ask it.

Suzy: Sure.

Fan: The omelette blanket. It is appeared since 2012 and seems each time it begins to get chilly. I wished to ask in case you use a number of blankets that are the identical or whether or not you wash the identical one.

Suzy: LOLOLOLOL

Fan: Please clarify.

Suzy: It is a laborious query. I really feel like my supervisor would know higher. One second…

Fan: It looks like you do not do your personal laundry?

Suzy: Sure. LOL so apparently the blanket is not washed fairly often however it’s washed!

Fan: That is a aid. I believed you hadn’t washed it since 2012.

Suzy: LOL

Fan: Thanks for the reply.”

Feedback on the group submit embody:

“Ahhh that is so cute.”

“LOL I am using my blanket for 11 years too…”

“That is lovable. That blanket has been at many drama filmings.”

“Suzy is so cute.”

“Our cute princess.”

We look ahead to seeing the egg roll blanket at extra of Suzy’s productions to come back!