Netizens surprised by Yoo Jae Suk’s Myers Briggs Personality type on ‘You Quiz on the Block’

Myers Briggs Personality checks are all the rage today, so it was no shock that the nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk and comic Jo Se Ho discovered what their character varieties have been on the newest April 29th episode of ‘You Quiz On The Block’.

A lot to viewers’ shock, Yoo Jae Suk turned out to be an ISFP whereas Jo Se Ho obtained ENFP as his end result. Yoo Jae Suk learn that ISFPs “dislike battle. They do not inform their buddies their deepest ideas. They do not like being in the focus.” He agreed with the outcomes, stating that they have been “right. I do not suppose I am effectively suited to be a celeb.”

Contemplating that Yoo Jae Suk’s career goes utterly in opposition to his character type, many netizens have been surprised and impressed that he was doing such a superb job regardless of feeling unsuited for it. Feedback embody:

“Wow. I’ve extra respect for him now.”

“He actually succeeds by way of his efforts. He is so cool.”

“I am additionally an ISFP. It appears like he actually tries his finest. I am reflecting on myself now.”

What do you consider these outcomes? Take a look at the clip beneath!