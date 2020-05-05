Netizens show concerns toward Gugudan member Soyee’s recent Instagram post

Netizens are expressing emotions of sympathy and concerns toward Gugudan member Soyee‘s recent Instagram story post.

Within the post, Sohee shares a display shot messages she exchanged along with her fellow Gugudan member, Hana. First, Soyee sends a picture of a snippet of textual content she got here throughout, then provides, “Why am I feeling this so exhausting.”

Hana responds, “We have all felt it, that is why. All of us really feel the identical.”

The textual content picture which Soyee despatched Hana reads,

“You must get it collectively. Being rejected from doing the belongings you need to do by an exterior pressure causes a way of utmost helplessness. At the moment is a really unhappy day.”



Many suspected that Soyee’s downcast ideas are referencing the truth that the Gugudan members haven’t had a full group comeback since November of 2018, almost a 12 months and a half in the past.

Netizens shared their combined emotions of sympathy, concerns, and even anger directed toward Gugudan’s label Jellyfish Leisure, with feedback like, “I really feel so unhealthy for the entire Gugudan members TT”, “Even when a couple of of their outdated albums flopped, the corporate must have persistence and never simply prohibit the members from doing something”, “Heol, I believed Gugudan disbanded since Kim Se Jung has been selling as a solo artist a lot”, “It makes me so mad to see the Gugudan members at all times cheering each other up on Instagram. There’s nothing fallacious with the ladies, it is the corporate that is the issue”, “Poor ladies TT”, “All the Gugudan members are so proficient.. they ended up on the fallacious firm”, “It is PRISTIN yet again TT”, and extra.

Do you need to see Gugudan make a full group comeback quickly?