Netizens share their excitement after word spreads that BTS members were filming in Yongin Daejanggeum Park

A while earlier this week, one netizen shared an excited account of a pal who noticed BTS filming in Yongin’s Daejanggeum Park!

The account learn,

“BTS filmed one thing in Yongin Daejanggeum Park! My pal went there right this moment and there was an space that was limiting entry, in order that they went to take a look at what it was they usually mentioned it was BTS. From what I regarded up online, Daejanggeum Park is a filming set for historic productions TT. I surprise what it is gonna be.”



As acknowledged above, Yongin’s Daejanggeum Park is a well known filming set of quite a few historic dramas and movies. The park can also be a vacationer attraction for these wishing to find out about and expertise Korean historical past.

Seeing the above account, many followers suspected that the BTS members are filming a brand new episode of ‘Run BTS!‘. They commented, “It is positively ‘Run BTS!’ However wait, is it like a Chuseok particular TT”, “Is it gonna be half 2 of Bangtan lords from 2014 kekekeke”, “A historic drama parody on ‘Run BTS!’?”, “Aw man I dwell in Yongin, why wasn’t I there TT”, “New ‘Run BTS!’ TT. At all times so grateful to the ‘Run’ employees, they all the time deal with the members with such consideration and convey us superior content material”, “When will this ‘Run’ episode be out TT”, and extra.

In the meantime, BTS shall be greeting their followers quickly with the premiere of their newest documentary, ‘Break The Silence‘ coming this Might 12 through Weverse.