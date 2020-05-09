NEWS

Netizens respond to a community post asking if they would date handsome men approaching 30 like EXO’s Suho or BTS’s Jin

Netizens have agreed that these idols approaching the age of 30 are whole courting materials.

A not too long ago in style community post requested netizens if they would date handsome idols who’re approaching 30, with BTS’s Jin and EXO’s Suho named because the prime examples. As anticipated, the solutions had been virtually a unanimous sure throughout the board as netizens. Though many idols are of their teenagers and twenties, it appears like these older idols have a stable base of followers as properly. 

Netizens are saying: 

“A handsome 30-year-old is best than an unpleasant 20-year-old by 100x.” 

“I am not even mendacity. I may get married to a handsome 30-year-old idol tomorrow.”

“If it is Suho, there is not any doubt about something.”

“Please… I would like to marry Jin.”

“Date me Suho. Please.” 

“Let’s all stand in line.”

“That is one thing for us regular individuals to even ponder.”

What do you assume? 

