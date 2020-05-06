Netizens react to Seventeen’s Junghan accidentally cursing while playing ‘Maple Story’ on V Live

Seventeen’s Junghan had a small hiccup while playing ‘Maple Story’ throughout a V Live broadcast.

While playing the online game with a pal, Junghan was seen stating “we’re f*cked” earlier than realizing that he was on a reside broadcast, main to his shock. The humorous response has been obtained in a constructive method by netizens, who said:

“LOL that is nothing haha”

“I discovered this actually humorous and humanizing.”

“Who cannot relate to one thing like this?”

“I’d’ve sworn too.”



“He is good-looking.”



“Aw that is cute.”

What do you assume?