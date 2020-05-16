NEWS

Netizens react to G-Dragon’s art-filled penthouse apartment

May 16, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Netizens are reacting to photos of G Dragon’s art-filled inside design. 

On Might 15th, the worldwide star shared photos of his penthouse on Instagram. Works from artists reminiscent of Naoki Tomita, David Hockney, Jean Royere, George Rental, Charlotte Perriand, and extra have been seen current within the photos. G-Dragon just lately made a splash after he moved into an expensive 9 Billion KRW ($7.four million) penthouse in Hannam. 

Though some netizens are expressing their awe of the inside, different netizens aren’t so positive, saying:

“Is it simply me or does it simply really feel unnecessarily loud in right here?”

“This jogs my memory of a Korean shaman’s inside.”

“I am positive they’re all costly nevertheless it simply appears… sophisticated.”

“Is that this a shaman’s home?”

“All present, no substance.”

What do you suppose? 

READ  Netizens discuss which girl groups had the most legendary debut song

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.