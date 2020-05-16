Netizens react to G-Dragon’s art-filled penthouse apartment

Netizens are reacting to photos of G Dragon’s art-filled inside design.

On Might 15th, the worldwide star shared photos of his penthouse on Instagram. Works from artists reminiscent of Naoki Tomita, David Hockney, Jean Royere, George Rental, Charlotte Perriand, and extra have been seen current within the photos. G-Dragon just lately made a splash after he moved into an expensive 9 Billion KRW ($7.four million) penthouse in Hannam.

Though some netizens are expressing their awe of the inside, different netizens aren’t so positive, saying:

“Is it simply me or does it simply really feel unnecessarily loud in right here?”

“This jogs my memory of a Korean shaman’s inside.”

“I am positive they’re all costly nevertheless it simply appears… sophisticated.”

“Is that this a shaman’s home?”

“All present, no substance.”

What do you suppose?