Netizens impressed by the equal line distribution in NU’EST’s newest title track ‘I’m in Trouble’

Line distribution is usually a subject of rivalry amongst followers, however NU’EST’s line distribution for the group’s newest title track “I am in Bother” has impressed netizens for its equality.

A group publish is rising in reputation for mentioning this truth.

As seen by the graph above, the members all have near the identical quantity of strains at round 20% every. Netizens are excited for NU’EST’s comeback, saying:

“It looks like all the members are equally proficient. Jealous.”

“Out of all the half distributions, that is by far the finest.”

“One rapper, 18% of the strains. Wow.”

“You’ll be able to’t even divide pizza that equally.”



“Each single member of this group is powerful in their place.”



What do you suppose?