Netizens impressed by the equal line distribution in NU’EST’s newest title track ‘I’m in Trouble’

Line distribution is usually a subject of rivalry amongst followers, however NU’EST’s line distribution for the group’s newest title track “I am in Bother” has impressed netizens for its equality.
A group publish is rising in reputation for mentioning this truth.
As seen by the graph above, the members all have near the identical quantity of strains at round 20% every. Netizens are excited for NU’EST’s comeback, saying:
“It looks like all the members are equally proficient. Jealous.”
“Out of all the half distributions, that is by far the finest.”
“One rapper, 18% of the strains. Wow.”
“You’ll be able to’t even divide pizza that equally.”
“Each single member of this group is powerful in their place.”
What do you suppose?
