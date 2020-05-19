Netizens go crazy over Kang Daniel taking on GRAY’s Moon Blue Challenge

GRAY lately launched “Moon Blue” with Dingo Music and began a Moon Blue Challenge. He nominated Korean UFC fighter Korean Zombie in addition to Kang Daniel with the caption, “Nielie @daniel.ok.right here do it when you have time 😝 😝 😝”

Kang Daniel stepped as much as the problem and posted his cowl on Instagram and TikTok:

Grey*-hyungnim’s new tune #moonblue #moonbluechallenge please give it heaps and many listens 🙌 🌕

*He used the phrase for the colour grey

GRAY replied underneath Kang Daniel’s Instagram:

Haa 💙💙💙 I like you. I am touched for actual… ✨✨✨

He additionally reposted the problem on his SNS with:

Nielie is love 💙

Superb ✨ @daniel.ok.right here Our Nielie love you 💙

to which Daniel replied with:

🙏 🙏 The tune is nice so after all hehe

The problem and their cute trade shortly turned a sizzling matter. Netizens reacted:

Is not his physique crazy ㅠ

Ah I actually like Kang Daniel’s dancing, he makes it look so comfy and free

His arms are so lengthy

Waa it is crazy his dance line is so fairly ㅠㅜㅜ

At 0:26 I like the half along with his shoulders ㅠ

Kang Daniel is so cool, even with little physique motion he will get proper feeling and his legs and arms make good angles, I am so jealous of his dancing

Regular garments f**ok he is simply carrying a white tee and denims however he seems to be nice and he dances so nicely

His dance line is clear and appears nice

“Grey-hyungnim” how cute

He dances nicely, the groove is sweet and the dance shouldn’t be extreme so it seems to be neat and fairly

Kang Daniel’s management of his power is crazy

I do not know clarify however the dance seems to be so good as a result of he does not overdo it

I hope they’ve a collab ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

His dance line is fairly along with his vast shoulders and lengthy arms, I am jealous of his groove

I am going crazy and might’t cease watching

The dance and the tune are addicting

GRAY uploaded a bunch of captures ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Moon Blue is an effective tune and Kang Daniel dances nicely ㅋㅋㅋ Their grooves match one another ㅋㅋ

Crazy… his physique and dancing I am going crazy …

Take a look at GRAY’s “Moon Blue” right here:

In different information, Kang Daniel is making ready for a comeback quickly, which he hinted about earlier within the day. Followers are additionally trying ahead to listening to the tune GRAY has gifted to Kang Daniel.