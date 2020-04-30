Netizens discuss which girl groups had the most legendary debut song

A well-liked group put up introduced up netizen dialogue concerning the greatest girl group debut songs in Ok-pop historical past. 2NE1’s “Fireplace” and miss A’s “Dangerous Girl, Good Girl” have been the most talked about amongst netizens.

Amongst YG followers, CL was already well-known and Dara turned a scorching subject as a result of her distinctive palm tree coiffure. The stage and song have been scorching matters again (2009).

There was a lot information about them and so they debuted most quietly out of all of JYP‘s idols however they have been a giant hit. Suzy was a scorching subject as quickly as they debuted (2010) and Jia received consideration for her pink hair.

Different groups with sturdy debut songs have been additionally acknowledged in the feedback as properly together with ITZY (Dalla Dalla), BLACKPINK (Boombayah), and 4minute (Sizzling Challenge).

With so many sturdy candidates, netizens are citing a bunch of their favourite debut songs from groups, saying:

“I entered this put up screaming 2NE1 and miss A.”

“4minute! They actually made a giant splash again then.”



“Including ITZY to the combine.”

“miss A did not wasn’t even publicized very a lot however folks have been shocked by how totally different they have been.”

“2NE1… perpetually my love.”

“2NE1 and miss A are the greatest.”

“ITZY and BLACKPINK!“

What do you assume? Did netizens miss any of your favourite groups?