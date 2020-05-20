Netizens criticize NCT’s Jaehyun and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s handwritten apology letters for being too similar

A latest group submit has led to criticism in the direction of NCT’s Jaehyun and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo because of the similarities of their respective handwritten apology letters.

The 2 idols are at present underneath heavy criticism after it was found that they’d disregarded social distancing through the quarantine interval and have been current at an Itaewon institution the place an individual who was examined optimistic with Coronavirus had visited. Each Jaehyun and Cha Eun Woo wrote handwritten apology letters instantly addressing the controversy.

The group submit included the 2 letters and famous that highlighted components contained almost the very same wording, syntaxes, and even the ordering of the sentences.

Jaehyun’s apology letter

Netizens have been commenting on the similarities, saying:

“Did they ask one another what they wrote?”

“If you are going to write it like this, do not write it in any respect.”

“Aren’t they loopy? You would have not less than tried to alter the order.”

“Jaehyun’s apology mentions medical employees. That is the one distinction.”

“Jaehyun’s letter + point out of medical employees = Cha Eun Woo’s letter.”

What do you assume?