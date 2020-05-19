NEWS

Netizens ask “Who is this?” after Momoland’s JooE shares her new ID photo on Instagram

May 19, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Momoland’s JooE shared her new ID photo on Momoland’s official Instagram account. 

She uploaded the image on Could 18th together with the caption: “JooE’s ID photo! You need one too righttttt?”. 

The favored star is seen carrying a sweater and gold pendant whereas sporting pure brown hair. The clear look emphasizes her cute options. 

Nonetheless, some netizens are saying that the photo has been altered an excessive amount of, stating: 

“This is not JooE.”

“Who is this?”

“Is not this an excessive amount of?”

“Her ID image does not appear like her.”

“The ID image cannot ID the particular person it belongs to?”

What do you assume? 

READ  Cardano to Roll Out Commercial Infrastructure, Denies Coronavirus Delay

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.