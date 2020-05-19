Netizens ask “Who is this?” after Momoland’s JooE shares her new ID photo on Instagram

Momoland’s JooE shared her new ID photo on Momoland’s official Instagram account.

She uploaded the image on Could 18th together with the caption: “JooE’s ID photo! You need one too righttttt?”.

The favored star is seen carrying a sweater and gold pendant whereas sporting pure brown hair. The clear look emphasizes her cute options.

Nonetheless, some netizens are saying that the photo has been altered an excessive amount of, stating:

“This is not JooE.”

“Who is this?”

“Is not this an excessive amount of?”

“Her ID image does not appear like her.”

“The ID image cannot ID the particular person it belongs to?”

What do you assume?