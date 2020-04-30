NEWS

Netizens are loving TWICE’s new comeback hairstyles

April 30, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Netizens are loving TWICE’s new comeback hairstyles.

The members had been noticed with new hair colours and kinds in a press convention and followers are overflooding remark sections with compliments and pleasure concerning the group’s impending comeback. All of the members undoubtedly look assured and lovely, resulting in feedback corresponding to:

 

“Dahyun is completely my model… a clear look.”

“Jihyo is out of this world.”

“Chaeyoung’s look is so charming.”

“Jihyo’s hair coloration is so fairly…”

“Everyone seems to be simply insanely attractive.”

“Tzuyu’s coiffure fits her so effectively.”

“Nayeon look so good with brief hair.”

“Momo appears to be like superb in blonde hair.”

“Even when I do not like their hair colours, their lovely faces make up for it.” 

Try all the photographs of the members under. Which look do you like essentially the most? 

