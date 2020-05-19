NEWS

Netizens are laughing amused at Kim Chung Ha’s mistake “snatching her own wig”

May 19, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Throughout Kim Chung Ha’s behind the scenes of “Keep tonight” dance follow, her extensions mistakenly flew away from her hair, as if she “snatched her wig” like her followers say.

The hilarious second grew to become viral, and Netizens and followers cannot cease discovering how humorous and cute it’s:

“Kim Chungha actually needed to snatch her own wig after she did with us all”

“Her face she’s so cute ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ I can not cease laughing”

“She’s so fairly ㅠㅠㅠ I assumed it was her actual hair tho”

Right here is the video on her Youtube Channel (timestamp at 4:57):

