Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Sparks Flurry Of Tips In Florida Cold Case As Carole Baskin Slams Docuseries – Update

March 31, 2020
UPDATED: The massively well-liked Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity has sparked renewed curiosity in a lacking particular person chilly case in Florida that’s featured within the docuseries. Authorities in Tampa confirmed Tuesday that they’ve acquired a slew of suggestions within the case of Jack Donald “Don” Lewis, who’s been lacking since 1997.

Lewis was married to Huge Cat Rescue proprietor Carole Baskin, the supposed goal of a murder-for-hire plot which has been a focus of the docuseries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated in a media briefing from his house Tuesday that his workplace is receiving about six suggestions a day and “shall be reviewing the proof,” Tampa’s WFLA Information eight studies.

As a result of all of the curiosity surrounding the present, Chronister had requested for brand spanking new leads Monday by way of Twitter. “Since @netflix
and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the fashion, I figured it was a very good time to ask for brand spanking new leads,” Chronister tweeted.

Lewis was final seen in August of 1997 and the case has been open since then. There have been no arrests nor individuals of curiosity.

The Netflix docuseries facilities on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Unique,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo proprietor who’s serving a 22-year jail sentence for his position within the Baskin murder-for-hire plot and different costs. Joe Unique has repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding his physique to the tigers at her animal rescue middle, an allegation Baskin vehemently denies.

Baskin has beforehand slammed the Netflix docuseries, calling it “disappointing,” saying when the administrators approached the sanctuary 5 years in the past, they stated they needed to “make the large cat model of Blackfish, that might expose the distress brought on by the rampant breeding of huge cat cubs. “There will not be phrases for a way disappointing it’s to see that the collection not solely doesn’t do any of that, however has had the only real purpose of being as salacious and sensational as potential to attract viewers,” Baskin wrote in a Huge Cat Rescue weblog put up.

She additionally wrote that the docuseries “has a phase dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who find themselves not credible, that I had a task within the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years in the past.

“The collection presents this with none regard for the reality or generally even giving me a chance earlier than publication to rebut the absurd claims.

“They didn’t care about reality. The unsavoury lies are higher for getting viewers,” she wrote.

Cronister confirmed Baskin stated her legal professional informed her to refuse a polygraph take a look at, WFLA eight studies.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

