Netflix’s Spanish series announce return to filming

The stars of 12 Spanish Netflix series and movies recorded, each from the confinement of their homes or offices, a video to announce that they are returning to the filming sets, after filming had been suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Figures such as Blanca Suárez, Álvaro Morte, Najwa Nimri, Ester Expósito, Adriana Ugarte, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Clara Lago and the Mexican Manolo Caro (The house of flowers) talk in the video about the excitement and anxiety of returning to the film studio.

In addition to actors, figures such as Elísabet Benavent, author of the novels that inspired the Valeria series; Cristina Rodríguez, Elite costume designer; and the screenwriter Daniel Sánchez Arévalo

In the video they make an appearance, in order of appearance:

Blanca Suarez (Jaguar)

Álvaro Morte (The paper house)

Omar Ayuso (Elite)

Álvaro Cervantes (Offering to the storm)

Manolo Caro (Someone has to die)

Carmen Machi (Mother’s Love)

Barbara Lennie (The mess you leave)

Ester Exposito (Elite)

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Red sky)

Elísabet Benavent (Valeria)

Itziar Ituño (The paper house)

Oriol Paulo (The innocent)

Cristina Rodríguez (costume designer for Elite)



Lucas Vidal (Someone has to die)

Javier Rey (Secret origins)

Daniel Sánchez Arevalo

Quim Gutiérrez (The neighbor)

Koldo Serra (director of The paper house)

Najwa Nimri (The paper house)

Sandra Hermida (The innocent)

Carlos Mortero (The mess you leave)

Adriana Ugarte (Ax)

Clara Lago (The neighbor)

Aron Piper (Elite)

Dani de la Orden (director of Elite)

“What makes me most excited about filming again is meeting people again”, says Álvaro Morte, known as the Professor in The paper house. Manolo Caro misses the laughter of his co-workers. They all express a desire that can even be shared by the viewers of their series and films: an aspiration to return to normality and the illusion of seeing new stories on the screen again.