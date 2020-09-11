Netflix’s potential coronavirus boom seems obvious — doesn’t it?

Netflix



A look at the popularity of Netflix shows shows one way in which the largest streaming platform streaming pay in the world is colliding with the coronavirus: The ninth most-watched content on the platform in the United States today is Outbreak, a 25-year-old film in which a group of scientists fighting to avoid a global disaster when a killer virus emerges in California.

The coronavirus, which causes a disease in the airways called COVID-19, has taken over various parts of the world in recent months. Last week, it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Markets collapsed, sports leagues canceled tournaments and seasons, Big-budget movie premieres were delayed, the television productions are on hold, and people all over the world are preparing – or already are – for the possibility of being confined to their homes.

Everything has led many people to a shared conclusion: the world will be doing much more streaming on Netflix. You would think that this way many people would rush to subscribe and that the Netflix business would boom. However, in the United States, users have many more options at home with the arrival of services such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, that’s not to mention and . And most likely, you already have a Netflix account.

But could the coronavirus really hurt Netflix’s business? An analyst says that the economic difficulties created by the pandemic could cause some consumers to reconsider the service.

That goes against the view of most analysts who follow Netflix and agree that the coronavirus will keep people at home and that will see them see the service more. Most of them say that Netflix’s business is unlikely to be affected by the pandemic, but possibly helped by it. Analysts at RBC, Canaccord Genuity, MoffettNathanson, LightShed, and BMO say the coronavirus outbreak is low-risk for Netflix or potentially even helpful.



However, an increase in the streaming it might not be a boon for Netflix, according to Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham. Netflix memberships are basically law firms – everything you can watch for the same monthly price. Just because people watch more hours on Netflix during social distancing or isolation does not mean that Netflix’s business is getting a boost, Martin said in a note this week.

But what about new subscribers who sign up while in lockdown? The problem is that, at least in the United States, there are not many households left with access to streaming not already subscribed to Netflix, he argued. Netflix’s 61 million subscribers in the United States represent the vast majority of households with access to streaming: Martin estimates that there is only one household in four that has not jumped on the Netflix bandwagon.

Even internationally, where Netflix still has more room to grow, an economic crisis is falling around the world as the virus is stifling travel and spending. The place where Netflix makes the most money per user outside of the United States is in Europe, for example. However, on Friday, the WHO director general said that Europe is now the center of the pandemic.

Netflix, according to Martin, is a luxury buy in tough times, adding that people will start giving up their Netflix subscriptions, slowing the platform’s growth internationally.

Others, however, They disagree.

To the extent consumers are increasingly working from home & refraining from out-of-home activities, without sports to watch on TV, we suspect streaming services such as Netflix will see increased subs additions and higher utilization per account$ NFLXhttps://t.co/PcG8TM85we pic.twitter.com/RVbGfe9uBX – Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) March 12, 2020

Regardless of the coronavirus’ effect on new Netfix subscriptions, more people entertaining at home could push existing Netflix members to spend more to unblock additional streaming at the same time, Rich Greenfield said this week, Media Analyst at LightShed.

Netflix declined to comment on the effect of the coronavirus on the service.

One advantage, even amid all the pandemic fear, is that Netflix is ​​big enough to keep a constant stream of new content all the time.

The coronavirus has caused the services of streaming, including Netflix, and , postpone your productions. High-profile original content, such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, from Marvel for Disney Plus, and The Morning Show, Apple, are on hiatus, while Netflix has suspended all film and television production in the United States and Canada.

However, Netflix’s content production machine is global and larger than that of any other streaming service. streaming. Netflix releases four new titles on Friday, with another nine arriving next week, including inspiring stories like this one from a dystopian prison.

What could be better to help us weather the apocalypse?