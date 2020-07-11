Netflix will help you deactivate your account if you are not using it

Angela Lang / CNET



If you don’t use your account Netflix That monthly subscription is clearly a waste of money – and now Netflix will warn you to take the next step and cancel the account in case you simply forgot to do it long ago.

Starting this week, the company will send a notification within the app to all users who have not seen anything on the platform for two years, confirming if they want to keep their subscription. Those messages will also reach everyone who hasn’t used their account in a year. Anyone who cancels their Netflix account and re-subscribes within the next 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, preferences and account details on hand as they left it, Netflix said.

13 Reasons Why and other famous teen series [fotos] To see photos

Inactive accounts account for less than half of one percent of the platform’s entire subscriber base and have already been referred to the company’s financial guidance, a Netflix blog post explained Thursday. “We hope that this new approach will save people their money.”

The announcement comes at a time when Netflix is ​​experiencing record subscriber growth due to confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has many people looking for ways to stay entertained at home.