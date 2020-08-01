Netflix underpins parental controls on its platform

With children of all ages spending more time at home because of the social distancing necessary to fight the coronavirus, many of them are spending that time watching Netflix programming.

On April 7, the video platform announced new parental controls functions to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content for their age, which includes protection from adult profiles with codes, even easier access to parental controls from the Settings section.

“Having choice and control has always been important to our members, especially parents. We hope these additional controls allow parents to make the right decisions for their families,” said Michelle Parsons, manager of Children’s Product for Netflix in an entry. blog announcing the news.

What’s new includes the ability to remove specific series and movies in a profile so that content is not available in that profile; creating content filters by age to choose appropriate content (based on each country’s rankings); the possibility of monitoring what the children have been seeing within their own profile; and disable automatic playback of episodes within a child’s profile to control their video consumption.

Also, Netflix will allow you to create a code to access the profiles of adults —and thus prevent children from entering—, in addition and greater control of these functions from the “Profile and parental controls” section of Account Settings.

These functions are already available from the Netflix app or the Web version.

