Netflix transformed the media. Can it also revolutionize Latino audiences?

Edward James Olmos’ film “Windows to the World,” about the terrible experience of a Mexican family during the September 11 terrorist attacks, was slated to open in 100 theaters across the country this summer. So, the coronavirus attacked and closed theaters worldwide.

So the film’s producers squabbled with each other to find another way to release the film. They settled on a small but growing streaming service called VIX. The platform has 20,000 hours of content mainly in Spanish and has a large number of followers in Mexico and the United States.

“All things being equal, they were the best,” said co-writer and producer Robert Mailer Anderson. “They understood the movie.”

The high-profile launch in April was another boost for VIX. The Miami-based streaming service aims to be a hub for Spanish-language movies and TV shows, serving Latinos, who are heavy consumers of Hollywood productions, but are still underrepresented on the big screen. The service, which is free with ads, says it has 50 million monthly visitors to its website and 5 million users through its apps. Its audience, divided equally between the United States and Latin America, has doubled in the past two months.

“The bulk of our content catalog and what makes us different is the fact that we have truly Latino content,” said executive director Rafael Urbina. “It touches on topics that are culturally relevant to Latino audiences. It’s not just ‘Okay, let me change the audio to Spanish or put subtitles on a movie in English.’ ”

Backed by New York-based Discovery Inc. and Boston-based private equity firm HarbourVest Partners, VIX was founded in 2016, initially as a hub for viral videos and stories for the Latino audience.

Last year, the company acquired the Los Angeles-based streaming company Póngalo, expanding its presence in the world of video. With 170 employees, including 15 in Hollywood, VIX expects to generate $ 20 million in revenue this year, 40% more than in 2019.

“Latino audiences are beginning to embrace AVOD Said Rich Hull, chief strategy officer at VIX and founder of Put It On. “For us, it is a particularly good time.”

Unlike major streaming services like Netflix, most of VIX’s programming, from dramas to action movies and comedies, is in Spanish, followed by Portuguese. A handful of tapes are in English with Spanish or Portuguese subtitles. Among the most popular titles are the action-fantasy film “The Stone Giant”; the television series “La Promesa”, a drama that delves into human trafficking and “Tarde lo Conocí”, a show based on the life of singer Patricia Tehran.

Although the U.S. streaming market is becoming increasingly saturated, VIX believes it is well positioned to grow in Latin America as consumers are embracing streaming on demand. VIX is among the main applications in Spanish for Roku in the US and Latin America.

Consumers access VIX online or through their television and mobile applications. The mobile application has been installed by 3.8 million users, with 44% of the installations coming from Mexico, according to the San Francisco application market research firm Sensor Tower. The United States is the second largest market for VIX mobile applications, Sensor Tower said.

Like other entertainment companies, VIX has seen an increase in its growth as people began taking refuge at home and looking for ways to entertain themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windows to the World, a film about a Mexican son searching for his undocumented father after the 9/11 attacks, has been especially popular. It was the most viewed title on VIX for several weeks, generating more than half a million viewers in its first month.

“It is a story of redemption that takes place at a time of national tragedy,” said Hull. Today, we are going through a time of national crisis, and hopefully our national history will be one of redemption as well, we thought it was relevant for today, and I think the audiences understood that. ”

People who identify themselves as Hispanic or Latino represent 18.5% of the US population, the most diverse ethnic group in the country, according to the United States Census Bureau. Latin Americans as a group tend to be younger than the rest of the population and have greater digital knowledge.

Sixty percent of US Hispanics spent three to five hours more than usual in June broadcasting videos during the pandemic, according to a survey by the Santa Monica-based H Code, which works with brands related to audiences. Hispanic women from the United States.

“Having a younger audience that is digitally versed makes them more receptive to accessing content in the digital format,” said CEO Parker Morse. “They don’t like cable, and that’s how they consume content.”

Major subscription streaming companies, like Netflix and Amazon, have also invested heavily in productions in foreign languages, including titles in Spanish. Netflix said the third season of the Spanish crime drama “La Casa de Papel” attracted 44 million households in its first four weeks.

Demand for Spanish-language series in the US has increased 15% this year, reflecting the popularity of “La Casa de Papel” and teen dramas such as Netflix’s “Elite,” according to Parrot Analytics, based in West Hollywood.

“This indicates that the younger audience, which tends to be more diverse, is an avid consumer of content that reflects the diversity they see in their daily experience,” said Alejandro Rojas, director of applied analysis at Parrot. “It can also show that Latino issues that are underrepresented on the local screen are being served by content in Spanish produced outside the United States.”

Other Spanish-language-focused subscription streaming services include Univision NOW, which costs $ 9.99 a month, and Pantaya (a joint venture between Lionsgate and the Hemisphere Media Group) for $ 5.99 a month, Morse said.

Most Hispanics surveyed by Code H said they use at least two streaming services, and that about a third signed up for other platforms during the pandemic.

Morse believes that VIX’s biggest competition is Pluto TV, a streaming service with advertising support owned by ViacomCBS. Last year Pluto TV Latino launched in the US; Today it has 26 channels with more than 5,000 hours of content in Spanish and Portuguese.

There is more and more competition. In May, New York-based digital media company Canela Media launched its own free streaming service, Canela.TV.

“We recognize that Hispanic viewing habits are rapidly moving away from traditional Spanish-language television as consumers search for content that better reflects their lifestyle, culture, and views,” said Isabel Rafferty, executive director. by Canela Media, in a statement.

Broadcast networks like Telemundo are also gaining ground on YouTube. This month, Telemundo became the first broadcast network in the United States to exceed 10 million subscribers on its main YouTube channel. The company has 11 YouTube channels generating more than 35 million subscribers.

VIX believes its scale, focus, and content library give it an edge. Urbina said VIX has the largest selection of Spanish-language content available on any Internet television and movie transmission platform. The company’s largest demographic is people ages 25-44.

“We feel we are in great shape to compete and continue to maintain that advantage of being the first,” said Urbina. “We see a massive opportunity to reach Latino audiences.”

To read this note in English click here