Netflix to produce series based on the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick, the NFL atheist who was sidelined from the league and the media for his protests against racism on the playing field, will be the star of a docuseries to premiere on Netflix.

Service streaming reported on June 29, in a statement, that the production will be called Colin in Black & White (Colin in Black and White) and that will focus on the adolescence of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, the time when his conscience and social activism was formed.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. desde @ Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H – Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

According to the statement, the Oscar nominee for the film Selma (2015), Ava DuVernay, She will be involved in producing and directing, and will work on the script with Kaepernick himself. The athlete, in turn, will narrate the documentary. Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury will serve as executive producer.

Starrbury and DuVernay worked together on the drama When They See Us from Netflix, which received 16 Emmy nominations.

Claimed

Kaepernick began the anti-racism protests by going down on one knee while the United States anthem played, but he quit football in March 2017 after receiving much criticism for such acts.

“Too often we see stories about black people portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in the statement. “We seek to give a new perspective to the different realities that African Americans face,” he added.

The murder of George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer in May, which sparked worldwide protests against racism and police brutality, led to a shift in the perception of the player’s actions.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the league was wrong to ignore its players’ protests against racism and invited managers to give Kaepernick another chance.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who asked that the players who repeated Kaepernick’s act of protest be fired, assured that the now protagonist of the docuseries should “absolutely” be able to return to the NFL.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick started a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for American football, the culture and for him personally,” said DuVernay, director of this project that does not yet have a launch date.

Kaepernick, 32, played six seasons in San Francisco, leading the 49ers until the 2013 Super Bowl final, where they lost to Baltimore.