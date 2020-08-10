Netflix Shows First Scenes Of The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Netflix



Netflix released on Wednesday, July 29, the first scenes with which the second season of the series begins The Umbrella Academy, which premieres on Friday, July 31 on the platform of streaming.

It is an ambitious sequence shot, set on November 25, 1963, in which Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) is seen arriving, through a temporary portal, in the city of Dallas, Texas, and running into his brothers from the Umbrella Academy are fighting Soviet soldiers. The sequence culminates with the explosion of a nuclear bomb that ends everything.

The new episodes – you can read the CNET in Spanish review of season 2 of the series – takes place between 1960 and 1963 in Dallas, Texas, the time and city where the members of the Umbrella Academy arrived after escaping the destruction of the Earth in the current era, during the final episode of the first season.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy premieres July 31, 2020 on Netflix.