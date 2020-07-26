Netflix shares 10 free documentaries and docuseries on YouTube

Netflix



Netflix released since Friday April 17 the use of ten documentary films, short films and docuseries for free on YouTube for those who want to see them in any country in the world, announced the platform. The measure will give families and teachers more access to educational programs, but these are titles that are also appealing to anyone who likes documentaries, including the BBC-style docuseries titled Our Planet, an Oscar nominated film directed by Ava DuVernay and two titles that won the Academy Award in the category of best documentary short.

“For many years, Netflix has given teachers permission to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this is not possible with schools closed,” Netflix explained in a blog post. “So at your request, we have made a selection of our films and documentary series to make them available on the US Netflix channel on YouTube.”

The new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease called COVID-19, It has been quickly spread around the world and has become a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have ordered quarantines, entire schools and industries have closed their doors, and healthcare systems are fighting not to collapse. And the way we entertain ourselves has changed: movie theaters have closed, movie and series productions have stopped, and the premiere of large productions has been delayed months. That has led to a emergence of streaming.

Being the platform of streaming world leader, with more than 167 million subscribers, Netflix has been in high demand. YouTube too.

.

Titles that Netflix lets you watch for free on YouTube from Friday include:

13th. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, Ava DuVernay's film How the History of Slavery in America is Connected to Mass Incarceration in Modern Times and the American Prison Industry.

Abstract: The Art of Design. The first season of this series is about art, science, and design philosophy.

Babies. Select episodes from this series – released in early 2020 and stemming from a project documenting the first year of a human life – show from a defenseless newborn to a child who walks and verbalizes, immersing himself in the science behind these milestones.

Chasing Coral. This documentary film follows a group of coral-obsessed scientists and filmmakers as they attempt to record destructive coral "bleaching" events around the world.

Explained. Select episodes of this series delve into a wide range of relevant cultural themes, such as the world's water crisis and race and sex-based wage gaps. Free episodes on YouTube include the sport of cricket and why some people debate ending their sentences with an exclamation point.

Knock Down the House. The most talked about film at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, this documentary tracks four female candidates for the first time – including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – to the United States Congress.

Our Planet. Produced by many BBC veterans and narrated by David Attenborough, this eight-episode docuserie explores the wonders of our natural world with and in 50 countries, across every continent on the planet, with a film crew of over 600 members.

Period. End of Sentence. Winner of the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in 2019, this film is about a rural village in India where women come together to make sanitary napkins at affordable prices while trying to break down the deep-seated stigma of menstruation.

The White Helmets. This film shows three rescue workers from the so-called White Helmets, who risk their lives to save civilians in Aleppo, Syria, amid the country's devastating war. She won the Oscar for best documentary short film in 2017.

Zion. This short documentary is a portrait of Zion Clark, a young legless-born wrestling athlete who grew up in an orphanage and participated in competitions against non-disabled peers. For Clark, the mat provides a therapeutic outlet and a way to develop his own sense of family.

On his blog, Netflix also provides educational materials related to these titles.

