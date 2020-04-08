Netflix Sets Chernin Entertainment To Multi-Year First Look Film Deal

BREAKING: Peter Chernin has staked his Chernin Entertainment banner to a non-exclusive first look characteristic movie producing take care of Netflix.

It brings one other prolific producer to the streamer-focused firm. Chernin Entertainment is coming off the Greatest Image nominated James Mangold-directed hit Ford V Ferrari. In January, Chernin exited the time period deal he held at 20th Century Fox, after it was acquired by Disney. His deal was thought of probably the greatest on the town, and Disney has its personal producer mouths to feed because it makes restricted unique motion pictures whereas exploiting its library for reside motion initiatives. It delivered to an finish a many years lengthy relationship with Fox that included 20 years atop the studio, earlier than he left to type his personal firm.

Among the many movie hits Chernin Entertainment produced at Fox are Hidden Figures, The Best Showman, and the Matt Reeves-directed trilogy Planet of the Apes. Chernin had a powerful relationship there with Emma Watts, who exited the highest publish at 20th Century Studios in January. Chernin had accomplished two installments of Worry Avenue, primarily based on the R. L. Stine novels.

In Chernin Entertainment, Head of Movie Scott Stuber brings aboard an organization adept at creating and managing tent pole-sized movies. The movie shingle is run for Chernin by Jenno Topping.